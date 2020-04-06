unmasking-the-masked-singer:-format,-theories-and-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-captivating-reality-show!

The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition television series that premiered in January 2019. The reality sitcom is hosted by Nick Cannon. The series has currently reached the third season with the latest release in February 2020. The show has been very well received by the audience and also critically acclaimed.

Many critics found the show really captivating and asserted of over the top talent being discovered in the show. The show has won numerous accolades in distinct categories. The third season also received great ratings and surpassed the viewership of some of the best shows. The judging panel for the season consists of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nick Cannon, and Nicole Scherzinger, with some guest appearances by other celebrities.

The Masked Singer Format

The show features a group of celebrities who compete against each other in different episodes while covered from head to toe in various costumes keeping their identity anonymous from other contestants, the panelists, and the audience. The specific format for the episodes might vary, but the basic premise remains the same.

After the performance of the celebrities, a “clue package” task is also done. In the task, hints to the masked performers are given by the panelists. They may ask for more clues with the help of the host and then take their time to unravel the identity of the performer.

Unmasking The Masked Singer

In the third season, all the contestants were divided into three groups, and now only a few remain on the show with the others getting eliminated. And the remaining will compete with each other to get to the Golden mask trophy. After working on several clues, here is the speculated list of who is The Masked Singer in the remaining group.

NIGHT ANGLE – Jeffree Star can be the one given the bold and beautiful costumes of this performer. Leslie Jones can also be the one considering her love for the show, and finally, we suspect Amy Lee to be the real identity, having known that she’s a part of a rock band.

ASTRONAUT – One between Hunter Hayes and Jesse McCartney could be the original performer considering their tracks with Astronaut.

RHINO- It will take time to figure out between John Travolta and Bret McKenzie for this one.

TURTLE- Jesse McCartney, Adam Lambert, Billie, and Joe Armstrong are the top guesses.

BANANA- Bret Michaels, Jason Bateman, and Johnny Bananas qualify for being the one.

It’ll be really fascinating to figure out the original identity of your favorite performers finally, but for now, we can only go with the guesses.