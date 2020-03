Harley Bennell has suffered a fresh setback in his AFL comeback bid with Melbourne.

The unlucky midfielder reported soreness in a calf muscle at training last weekend and scans have since confirmed yet another strain.

In a further blow to the Demons, Christian Salem has been diagnosed with a mild case of glandular fever but remains in contention for selection in the season opener against West Coast on March 22.

Melbourne player Harley Bennell during a Demons training session. (Getty)

