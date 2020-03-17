university-postpones-spring-commencement-ceremony

In an email sent out to Pitt students on Tuesday afternoon, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced that the University was postponing all spring commencement activities and ceremonies.

“New dates for in-person ceremonies will be scheduled and announced once circumstances allow and with enough notice for graduates and their families to return to campus for the celebration,” he wrote.

This postponement follows Pitt’s move to remote learning and request that students move out of residence halls in an effort to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. The University also restricted public access to several campus buildings and closed numerous recreation facilities on Monday in the wake of the pandemic.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said that the University has not yet rescheduled commencement, and any information regarding a new date for the event will be communicated to students as soon as the information is available

“Once there is clarity on when large events will be possible, we will select a date and provide sufficient notice for our graduates and their families to be able to return to Pittsburgh to celebrate together,” Zwick said in an email

Gallagher said in his email that the university understands the decision will be upsetting to graduates and their loved ones.

“Please be assured that the University is committed to celebrating our graduating students’ impressive achievements when it is safe to do so,” Gallagher said in the email. “This year’s graduates have done remarkable things, despite all the challenges faced along the way—and our graduates are primed to do even more.”

