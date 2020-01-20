university-of-southampton-students-receive-hoax-email-telling-them-exams-are-cancelled

A hacker posing as a vice chancellor sent an email to all students telling them the university was closing down and exams were cancelled.

The fake email from Sir Christopher Maxwell Snowden was sent to all of University of Southampton’s students yesterday lunchtime (19).

It said the university was closing for financial reasons and current students would be enrolled at nearby Solent University.

The email claimed the university would be the first of six to close with immediate effect because of Brexit.

It claimed the former vice-chancellor had “just got off the phone with the prime minister” and the decision to close the university comes from “the government”.

It is understood to have been sent to all 24,500 students.

The email said: “Dear all, It is with great regret that I have to inform you all I have just got off the phone with the prime minister.