university-cities-on-high-alert-as-six-chinese-patients-admitted-with-suspected coronavirus

University cities in Britain were on high alert after four Chinese patients were admitted to hospitals in Scotland, and one in Belfast with suspected coronavirus.

Professor Jurgen Haas, Head of Infection Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said three people had been isolated in Edinburgh and one person in Glasgow and warned that many more cases were likely in other UK cities.

Tests for Wuhan novel coronavirus (WN-CoV) are also being carried out on a patient at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

One in five international students in Britain are from China, and Professor Haas suggested that Edinburgh is suffering from three cases because it has such a large Chinese student population.

The University of Wuhan, the city in which the outbreak began, has international partnerships with four British universities – Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds, and Edinburgh University has international partnerships with 42 universities across China:

A spokesman for the University of Aberdeen also said five of its staff had recently returned from Wuhan, and one was now working from home as a precautionary measure. Newcastle University is currently hosting 300 students from the region of the outbreak.

The University of Chester has warned students that if they return to China for Chinese New Year they will not be readmitted without a suitable quarantine period.