university-challenge-viewers-think-they’re-tripping-as-jeremy-paxman-gets-panto-makeover-with-no-warning

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Jeremy Paxman surprised viewers last night by magically changing into a pantomime dame on the BBC TV show University Challenge, with absolutely no warning.

What a way to end panto season.

The longtime host of the academic quiz show transformed into the character after asking a question about respected stage actor Sir Ian McKellen.

‘In the Old Vic’s pantomime production in 2004, Sir Ian McKellen made a notable appearance as which character in Aladdin?’ he asked.

Upon answering Widow Twankey, Jeremy told a contestant: ‘Oh yes it was, it was Widow Twankey!’ – and was suddenly seen in make-up, a wig and a selection of bows.

It’s not exactly a RuPaul’s Drag Race standard of look, is it…

‘Genuinely thought I was hallucinating,’ said one viewer, commenting on JP’s new look, which only lasted a couple of seconds, before he was back in his trusty collar and tie.

The reactions just got funnier from there.

Spent the rest of the programme waiting for the next one, eg Paxman dressed as a quadratic equation, etc — Elizabeth Cooke (@CookeElizabeth) January 2, 2020

I’d eaten mushrooms for dinner moments before and started to wonder if there’d been a hilarious mix up in the stock room at Aldi. — Tom Green 📻 (@TomDGreen) January 2, 2020

@JeremyPaxman just got surreal #UniversityChallenge glad I’m stopping drinking😀 pic.twitter.com/RSWXAqgeb8 — Chris Wood (@flyingdisabled) January 1, 2020

It’s not the first time of late that Jez has brought some humour (intentionally or not) to a show better known for its rather serious air.

Back in November, he amused contestants in one episode by saying the phrase ‘perfect cleavage’ on-air not once, but twice.

That said, the consummate professional kept a completely straight face throughout, as he was merely providing the answer to the following question: ‘Distinct from fracture or parting, what term denotes the tendency of minerals such a diamonds and slate to split along plainer surfaces?’

No, we’d never have gotten it right either, not in a million years.

The 69-year-old has been hosting University Challenge since its revival in 1994. It originally aired from 1962 to 1987.

The TV veteran has also served as a presenter on the BBC’s Newsnight programme.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Jeremy Paxman says ‘perfect cleavage’ twice on University Challenge – and the contestants can’t contain themselves

MORE: Frustrated University Challenge contestant ‘swears’ after crashing out





