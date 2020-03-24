universal-studios’-hollywood-and-orlando-theme-parks-extend-closures

Universal Studios and Universal Orlando Resort on Tuesday extended their closures in response to growing restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Both parks and their respective CityWalk attractions will now remain closed through April 19.

Universal Studios Hollywood, located in Universal City, CA, first shuttered on March 14 out of “an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health,” it said at the time. It originally said it anticipated to reopen March 28.

Universal shuttered its Florida theme park after close of business March 15.

Much has changed in the past week and half. The CDC pegs the total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. at 44,183, with 544 deaths. Globally, there are more than 372,000 cases and 16,000 deaths.

“We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through April 19 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority,” Universal said in a statement today. “This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.”

Most theme parks around the world have shut down, including Disney’s. Its Shanghai Disney Resort, which in January was the first major park to close, resumed partial operations earlier this month though not at the main theme park. The company’s Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando remain closed.