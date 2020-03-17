universal-is-releasing-‘the-invisible-man’-and-‘the-hunt’-on-vod-due-to-shutting-down-of-theaters-because-of-coronavirus-outbreak.

“The Invisible Man” and “The Hunt” coming on VOD

As coronavirus is the major concern globally, it is creating threats and also affecting the mindsets of the people. Various workplaces, schools, theatres and other places are shut down to avoid gathering. People have self quarantined themselves as precautionary measures.

Since movie theatres are being shut down, Universal has decided to release 2 films on VOD (Video on Demand). With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak all around the US, they are bringing VOD for those stuck at their homes.

This Friday i.e. March 20, Universal will be releasing “The Invisible Man” and one new movie “The Hunt” on the video on demand services. It is told that the cost of such films will be $19.99 each for a 48-hour purchase. Universal is the first one to take such initiative.

It is possible that more studios will get inspired and make a similar move to stop the bleeding from the lack of funds being made from theatrical releases.

It is an unpredictable move by Universal of leaving the typical window for a theatre release to bring these films to VOD for viewers as coronavirus outbreak has shut down every movie theatre in US. AMC announced that they would close all of their theatres in the US after President Donald Trump has announced new precautions to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to hamper the spread of this deadly disease.

‘The Invisible Man’ was already in theatres for some weeks but ‘The Hunt’ was launched this past weekend at the box office. The Hunt had its original release date pushed back thanks to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, was finally arrived in theaters in mid-March but now the movie is going to be on demand viewing.

Theatre faces an enormous downfall this past weekend as people started avoiding mass gatherings due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.