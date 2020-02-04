universal-credit-rollout-delayed-again…-until-2024

The latest headlines in your inbox

The full rollout of Universal Credit has been delayed again – this time until September 2024 at the cost of an extra £500 million.

The system, which was originally supposed to be fully live by April 2017, has suffered repeated delays and the latest setback pushes the date back a further nine months.

The Department for Work and Pensions said on Monday that the delay was due to 900,000 more claimants than expected remaining on the legacy welfare schemes that it is replacing.

Universal Credit replaces six existing separate payments, but has been criticised by those using it.

DWP minister Will Quince said that claimants will not lose money due to the delay (PA Archive/PA Images)

A wait time of five weeks before the first payment has been blamed as the cause of rising foodbank use.

The DWP said the delay will cost an extra £500 million because there will be an additional 900,000 claimants receiving higher payments when they are moved to Universal Credit.

This is as part of the “transitional protection” to prevent those being moved on to the new system from losing out on payments, unless their circumstances change.

DWP minister Will Quince said: “Universal Credit is the biggest change to the welfare system in a generation, bringing together six overlapping benefits into one monthly payment and offering support to some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“It is right that we revisit our forecasts, and plan and re-plan accordingly, ensuring that the process is working well for people on benefits.

“Claimants will not lose money due to this forecasting change.”