united-states-clamps-down-on-vaping-but-exempts-some-flavours

US health officials will ban most flavoured e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers, but their plan includes major exceptions that benefit vaping manufacturers, retailers and adults who use the nicotine-emitting devices.

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market.

The flavour ban will also entirely exempt large, tank-based vaping devices, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers.

Together, the two exemptions represent a significant retreat from President Donald Trump’s original plan announced four months ago, which would have banned all vaping flavours – including menthol – from all types of e-cigarettes.

The new policy will spare a significant portion of the multibillion-dollar vaping market. And the changes mark a major victory for thousands of vape shop owners who sell the tank-based systems, which allow users to mix customised flavours.

Anti-tobacco advocates immediately condemned the decision to permit menthol and exempt tank-based vapes.

They have lobbied the Trump administration to follow through on its initial pledge to ban all flavours except tobacco, arguing that teenagers who vape will simply shift to using menthol if it remains on the market.