united-states-blasts-uk’s-decision-to-use-huawei-5g-tech-as-‘madness’

The UK’s decision to use 5G technology developed by Chinese company Huawei has been called ‘nothing short of madness’ by the United States.

Washington officials will reportedly reasses their level of intelligence sharing with the UK if Huawei’s telecoms equipment is used in Britain’s 5G infrastructure.

The warning came as a delegation from the US, led by Trump’s deputy national security advisor Matt Pottinger, presented apparent new evidence against the Chinese tech giant.

The US has long-standing security concerns over the presence of ‘back doors’ in Huawei’s equipment that lead back to Bejing. Something the tech company has strenuously denied.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is expected to allow the use of Huawei technology in ‘non-core’ parts of Britain’s telecoms infrastructure as 5G becomes more viable.

According to one US representative speaking to the Financial Times, allowing Huawei’s equipment into the UK’s 5G networks ‘would be like putting Russia in charge of anti-doping of world athletes.’

Earlier this month, in a new year message to employees, Huawei chairman Eric Xu said that ‘survival will be our first priority’ for 2020 in the face of the hostility from the US.

Mr Xu said that Trump’s government was in a ‘strategic and long-term’ campaign against the company, creating a ‘challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive’.