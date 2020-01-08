united-ireland-should-hold-twelfth-celebrations,-says-sinn-fein-leader-mary-lou-mcdonald







Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is willing to put celebrating the Twelfth of July across the island of Ireland on the table in talks on a future Irish border poll.

Ms McDonald told the Irish Independent that “everything should be on the table” when asked specifically about the Protestant celebration of William of Orange’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne.

“I’ll tell you how we do it, we do it by having them [unionists] front and centre in the conversation and asking them, because I would be absolutely astonished if for people of a unionist persuasion the issue around the Twelfth of July was not raised,” she said.

“We, more than any other political party in the Oireachtas, are used to working with, living with, dealing with our unionist neighbours and the Twelfth of July is very widely celebrated as we currently speak.”

Ms McDonald’s comments in an interview last month, come amid controversy over the now-postponed State commemoration in Dublin Castle of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

Sinn Fein has led calls for the event to be cancelled altogether amid concerns it amounts to celebrating the Black and Tans.

While acknowledging Sinn Fein supporters may not favour of marking the Twelfth, Ms McDonald believes people will “surprise themselves” with what they find acceptable in a united Ireland.