united-airlines-passengers-checked-for-coronavirus-like-symptoms

January 22, 2020 | 12: 00pm

Two passengers flying from China on United Airlines were examined at a Chicago airport after appearing to show symptoms of the deadly virus that emerged overseas, the airline said.

The travelers arrived on a flight from Shanghai to Chicago O’Hare International Airport amid reports of the mystery coronavirus spreading through international travel, according to CNBC.

It’s unclear what led officials to single out the travelers, but they were both cleared and released following examination.

“We continue to follow CDC guidelines and remain in close contact with authorities in the United States and Asia to further ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” a United spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday.

The airport is among the five in the US that has thermal scanners equipped to screen passengers from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Travelers will also be asked to fill out questionnaires about possible symptoms, such as cough or fever, as well as whether they visited the meat or seafood markets in Wuhan suspected to be tied to the outbreak.

Anyone with symptoms of fever is then examined further, as well as relatives and travel partners, officials said.

Numerous airports abroad have implemented screening measures as the virus has spread to five countries, including the US, where officials detected a case in Washington state involving a man who recently traveled to Wuhan.

