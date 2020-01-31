unique-london-wedding-venue-home-listed-for-sale-for-10-million

Unique London wedding venue home listed for sale for £10 million

For sale for just under £10 million, this former wedding register office in west London is now a grand six-bedroom house.




Inside the former register office — and other glamorous homes…

This former register office in Cheniston Gardens, just off Kensington High Street, is for sale as a single house for £9,995,000.

Cheniston Lodge was an air raid wardens’ store and depot during the Second World War before becoming popular for weddings. 

Now Grade II listed, it makes a grand six-bedroom home. 

Built for a merchant’s family in 1885 in Queen Anne style, the stained-glass windows and moulded brickwork still stand strong.

It is spread across four floors and there is a lift. 

The current owners pay homage to its roots with rather regal furniture but it could look great with modern décor, too. 

It is listed with Harrods Estates.

