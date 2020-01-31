Unique London wedding venue home listed for sale for £10 million

This former register office in Cheniston Gardens, just off Kensington High Street, is for sale as a single house for £9,995,000.

Cheniston Lodge was an air raid wardens’ store and depot during the Second World War before becoming popular for weddings.

Now Grade II listed, it makes a grand six-bedroom home.

Built for a merchant’s family in 1885 in Queen Anne style, the stained-glass windows and moulded brickwork still stand strong.

It is spread across four floors and there is a lift.

The current owners pay homage to its roots with rather regal furniture but it could look great with modern décor, too.

It is listed with Harrods Estates.