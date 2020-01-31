Unique London wedding venue home listed for sale for £10 million
For sale for just under £10 million, this former wedding register office in west London is now a grand six-bedroom house.
This former register office in Cheniston Gardens, just off Kensington High Street, is for sale as a single house for £9,995,000.
Cheniston Lodge was an air raid wardens’ store and depot during the Second World War before becoming popular for weddings.
Now Grade II listed, it makes a grand six-bedroom home.
Built for a merchant’s family in 1885 in Queen Anne style, the stained-glass windows and moulded brickwork still stand strong.
It is spread across four floors and there is a lift.
The current owners pay homage to its roots with rather regal furniture but it could look great with modern décor, too.
It is listed with Harrods Estates.