union-warns-nrl-players-of-pay-cuts

The Rugby league’s players union has delivered a sobering message to its members, warning them the threat of pay cuts is very real.

RLPA general manager of stakeholder relations Clint Newton said “player salaries would be the last thing we look to reduce”, although he reminded them there would be no other option if games were called off indefinitely.

The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players states if revenue falls below $10 million during any year of the deal, then both sides would need to renegotiate the terms of the agreement resulting in a shortfall for the players.

In a video sent to its members and obtained by The Herald, the RLPA updated the playing group on the latest developments surrounding the pandemic and giving them an idea of the repercussions if things go south.

Newton reassured the players that if cuts were made official then it wouldn’t have to be met in one hit, rather over the next few seasons.

“There has been a lot of speculation about player payments and salaries,” Newton said in the video.

“Right now, given the NRL competition is continuing, we are not considering any reduction in player payments. However, if the competition were to be paused or suspended for any period of time, we may be forced to consider that.

“The CBA does require the RLPA and the NRL to discuss and agree on any reduction based on the revenues being significantly reduced. Any reduction in player payments and benefits need to be agreed with us. Player salaries would be the last thing we look to reduce.

“There are other areas we may look to draw upon, such as injury hardship fund, marketing pool, retirement account and representative payments to help offset any downturn in the revenue.

“We can also look at reducing future payments such as the salary cap in ensuing years. We don’t have to necessarily take all the money out in one year or we may look to defer player benefits down the line.

“If the reduction in the revenues are significant, the players will need to share in that. But it’s important to remember that it’s only our portion of that percentage – clubs, states and NRL will also share in any losses.

“Any reduction in player payments will be spread across all players – it won’t be absorbed by any one team or any one group of players. It’s important that we stick together on this.

“It’s important to know, after all that, that we are not there at this point. These are simply all considerations we will work through if or when the game may be suspended or paused.”

Newton also confirmed the structure of the season is subject to change with the NRL canvassing several options to minimise the chances of infection.

One concept that has been floated over the past few days is transferring the competition to a regional area, having all 16 teams playing in the one spot.

“The competition structure and season structure may need to be adjusted,” Newton said. “The idea of all teams or clusters of teams being relocated to various parts of Australia is one thing being considered.

“As you can imagine, that presents a number of logistical issues, as well as hardship issues for players because you may be required to spend time away from your family.