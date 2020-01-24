union-minister’s-comeback-on-p-chidambaram’s-“tukde-tukde”-remark

“…those who are in power are the real ‘tukde-tukde’ gang,” P Chidambaram had said,

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit back at senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram after the latter’s attack of the centre over India slipping 10 places in the global democracy index on Thursday.

“Chidambaram recently came back from jail on charges of theft… the country knows what kind of work was done in Chidambaram’s time. People like P Chidambaram, who went to jail after ”Chindi Chori” will always have trouble with people who are following the rules and regulations,” Mr Pradhan told news agency ANI.

Mr Chidambaram had accused the BJP-ruled centre of undermining the country’s constitutional institutions and chipping away at its democratic values over the last two years.

“India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated those who are in power are the real ‘tukde-tukde’ gang,” P Chidambaram tweeted on Thursday.

India dropped to the 51st position in the Democracy Index 2019 – a list of the most and least democratic countries in the world – said The Economist Intelligence Unit, a news and general affairs publication, in its annual report, released on Wednesday.

“The primary cause of the democratic regression was an erosion of civil liberties in the country,” the Economist said in its report, adding, “The passage by Parliament in December of the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act suggests India’s decline will continue in the 2020 index”.

In its observations on India the Economist’s report referred to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where key opposition politicians, including three former Chief Ministers, continued to be detained more than five months after the centre withdrew Article 370.

The Congress had opposed the centre’s Kashmir move, saying stakeholders were not consulted. It is also against the CAA and has called it unconstitutional. Several Congress-ruled state governments have said they will not implement the law.

The government says the CAA will help non-Muslim refugees fleeing religious persecution from three Muslim-dominated neighbours. However, opposition parties and activists say it discriminates against Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Constitution. Critics fear that the CAA, used in conjunction with the NRC, will target Muslims.

