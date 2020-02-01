• You can make a lot of claims and questions about the film, but the whole show is famously staged, a bomb attraction, compensates for all its shortcomings. The film has a stunning visual range. All these wetsuits, cabins, water depths, and the overall dynamics of the story carried me like a• You can make a lot of claims and questions about the film, but the whole show is famously staged, a bomb attraction, compensates for all its shortcomings. The film has a stunning visual range. All these wetsuits, cabins, water depths, and the overall dynamics of the story carried me like a turbo.• The creators of the film from the first minutes, without going into details and details of what is happening, twists the viewer into the abyss of events. And because of this, the General narrative and empathy for all the characters suffers. Of which there are only seven. Cassel scenario, although it takes an important role, but the dialogues and participation with him, like a cat did not cry. Drags the entire Kristen Stewart movie. I personally am very pleased to see how much she has grown professionally in terms of acting. Grew up, prettier and leveled up skill.• It is impossible not to mention the juiciest sound and soundtrack. But it is, in principle, be heard still on the trailer. A real treat for my ears. In places, the music is very similar to the OST “blade Runner 2049”.• I don’t know what medicine critics got the idea that this is some kind of carbon copy of “Alien.” In” Under water”, the monster (monsters) and people do not feel like a “predator – prey (victim)”scheme. “Underwater” is 80% action movie, and the remaining 20% action Thriller. “Alien” was more about survival, history, and characters. The General mood, what is happening on the screen and “familiarity” with monsters in” Underwater ” takes place in a different pattern. Kristen Stewart’s character was dubbed Amanda Ripley… What? From where such thoughts? How are they fixed? And then all the spectators grabbed this banner and dragged it to the masses. “Under water” is a completely independent work.• The movie has problems with the script and opening characters, but everything about sound, action, Kristen Stewart and the overall visual is just SUPER! I’ll go to IMAX next week. What I recommend to you!… Expand