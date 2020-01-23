underwater-trailer

Most Viewed
1
US teen pop sensation slides into Robert Irwin’s DMs
2
Karl opens up about his divorce
3
Archie’s mystery godparents finally named
4
Meghan’s Insta post raises eyebrows
5
Glamorous life of Jeanswest millionaire
6
‘Sexist’: Racy KFC ad cops heat
7
161 Aussie shops collapse in two weeks
8
Meghan reveals secret visit as dad blasts royals
Trending Now
1
Karl Stefanovic: Today show host speaks about divorce from Cassandra Thorburn | The Courier-Mail
2
Australia bushfire donations: Red Cross accused of keeping millions away for future disasters | The
3
Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey resigns from parliament, reveals battle with depression | The Courier-Mail
4
Ipswich City Council: Jo-Ann Miller considers tilt for Mayor | The Courier-Mail
5
Qld infrastructure boom as $6b spent on road projects in 2020 | The Courier-Mail
6
Gold Coast car salesman Pravis ‘Pablo’ Amiri of Labrador still selling vehicles despite suspension o
7
Dangerous arsenic exposure for kids who feast on rice crackers | The Courier-Mail
8
Scott Morrison criticised over $30m spend on consultants | The Courier-Mail
Contents
Today’s Most Popular Articles
The Courier Mail
The Advertiser
- ‘Sexist’: Racy KFC ad cops heat
- Michael Schumacher ‘very altered’
- German supermarket chain Kaufland to leave Aussie market
- Ozzy’s heartbreaking health diagnosis
- ‘Almost a joke’: Meghan’s dad blasts royals
View The Advertiser
The Daily Telegraph
- Faces of heartbreak: Nation mourns 29 lives lost
- ‘Almost a joke’: Meghan’s dad blasts royals
- ‘Are we going to die?’: Family saved from certain death
- Deadly spider swarm imminent
- Tigers respond to shocking Reynolds video
View The Daily Telegraph
The Herald Sun
- Captured on camera: Roos praise the rain
- Bikies accused of firing 11 shots into EastLink victim’s car
- Can Collingwood call itself the biggest club?
- ‘Make me tear up’: Legend’s touching Kyrgios gift
- Harry and Meghan’s stocks dive as they eye off $40m home
View The Herald Sun
The Gold Coast Bulletin
- Photo shows irony of Meghan’s new life
- ‘Big W abandoned us’: Fury as stores close
- Food Woolies can’t give away for free
- Michael Schumacher ‘very altered’
- Hidden Dutch family’s horror revealed
View The Gold Coast Bulletin
The Australian
- Tears, jeers as former champ attacks ‘trick’ tactic
- Harry jets into new life with Meghan
- Germany’s Kaufland dumps stores plan
- Culture to blame for family violence
- Sussexes in legal threat over photos
View The Australian
News.com.au
- ‘This is a national disgrace’: Senate uproar
- Busted fan’s plea after cheating video
- Star unreconisable in disturbing videos
- Man feared to have new virus gets results
- Food Woolies can’t give away for free
View News.com.au