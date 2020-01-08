underground-and-underserved:-to-be-blind-or-deaf-and-ride-the-nyc-subway

Most
New Yorkers rely on the subway to get around the city everyday, but Richard
Van-LaRusso can’t. This is because he has a visual impairment that makes it
very challenging for him to travel on the subway.
“I’ve
always been legally blind, had vision in my right eye. But about 10 years ago,
my vision started getting very blurry,” Van-LaRusso said. ”And since that time,
it’s kind of been a gradual decrease.”
When
Van-LaRusso does take the subway, his normal commute is from where he lives in
Midwood Brooklyn to his internship at the Brooklyn Center for the Independence
of the Disabled (BCID) in Downtown Brooklyn. Van-LaRusso, 67, encounters
challenges from the moment he walks into the Avenue M elevated subway station
on the Q line – the station closest to his home.
Because
of Van-LaRusso’s low vision, it’s hard for him to use the vending machines to
refill his MetroCard and check his card’s balance. He has to go to the station
booth and ask the attendant for help. Then, Van-LaRusso has to travel up two
flights of stairs to the platform, where he has to contend with crowds flowing
in both directions. Once Van-LaRusso reaches the platform, he struggles with
finding where the train car doors open.
Van-LaRusso
also doesn’t use the subway often because he has trouble navigating routes he’s
unfamiliar with. This is because larger stations have complicated layouts and
don’t have clear directional information for people with visual impairments.
Victor
Andrews, a blind Brooklyn resident, said he barely uses the subway outside of
his commutes to work because service information is often not provided in accessible
formats.
“When
you get to the train station, the train doesn’t work and you don’t know that
until you get there,” said Andrews. “They’re supposed to have signs up, but if
they’re not in braille or in audio how am I supposed to know what’s going on?”
Many
blind and visually impaired, deaf and cognitively disabled New Yorkers face
challenges when using the subway. A large portion of the system is still
missing key accessibility features that would make the subway usable for these
groups. And while this problem is on the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority’s (MTA) radar – the MTA launched a pilot program in October to
address it – the agency still has no clear plan or timeline for quickly
expanding these features to the entire system.
A lack of access
The
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark piece of legislation that
banned discrimination on the basis of disability, was signed into law on July
6th 1990 – almost 30 years ago. That year, the Department of Justice published
the Title II and Title III sections of the law – which specified regulations
for state and local governments, as well as, public accommodations and
commercial facilities respectively.
While
the ADA has made life considerably better for those with disabilities over the
past 29 years, discrimination against these individuals still exists. Part of
this discrimination is a lack of access to public transit.
An
inaccessible subway makes it difficult for people with disabilities to get to
interviews, vocational training sessions and their jobs on time. Thus
discrimination in these networks can be a key barrier to employment for those
with disabilities.
Since
the ADA requires stations to be accessible for wheelchair users, people usually
see station accessibility in terms of installing elevators and ramps. But there
is more to station accessibility than these features.
However, the majority of New York City’s subway system still doesn’t even comply with the requirement for elevators and ramps, a form of accessibility that’s often called vertical access. Only 119 out of New York City’s 472 subway stations, or 25 percent, are accessible according to ADA guidelines – this is not including stations on the Staten Island Railway.
When compared to other major American cities like Boston or Chicago, New York City’s subway system is far less vertically accessible. According to a report from the organization Transit Center, 71 percent of Boston’s and 69 percent of Chicago’s subway stations are accessible. And both cities have plans and timelines for reaching 100 percent accessibility. Additionally, New York City trails way behind Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, which both have 100 percent accessible subway systems according to the report.
While
vertical access is crucial to the livelihoods of many disabled individuals,
people with other disabilities like blindness or low vision, deafness and
cognitive disabilities also have a hard time navigating the New York City
subway system and need accessibility features of their own.
Lots of signage they can’t see
Blind
and visually impaired commuters mainly face challenges with safety and the
conveyance of service information. These individuals require alternate ways of
warning them of dangerous areas where they could fall, like platform edges and
staircases. This is mainly achieved with high contrast tactile strips – those
bumpy yellow rectangles – along platform edges and on the first and last steps
of stairwells.
James
Weisman, CEO of the United Spinal Association and a longtime disability lawyer,
said the ADA requires these strips be installed but only in key stations, which
are usually major hubs and transfer points. Weisman said the MTA has adopted a
policy of adding platform edge strips to non-key stations as well, but there
are still many stations without them.
“We
know that in some stations, they either don’t exist or they’re not really
appropriate,” said Joe Rappaport, the executive director of BCID.
Meredith
Daniels, the MTA’s media liaison, said 350 stations in the system have platform
edge strips. Meaning that 122 stations still don’t have this crucial ADA
required safety feature. Susan Dooha, executive director of the New York Center
for the Independence of the Disabled (NYCID), said there’ve been cases where
both her employees and people her organization works with have fallen on the
subway tracks because of missing platform edge strips.
Station
navigation and service information is also often inaccessible to blind and
visually impaired people.
“There’s
lots of signage that they can’t see,” said Weisman. “It’s been like that for
100 years.”
Weisman
said the ADA requires that all information on public transit be provided in
accessible formats for people with sensory issues. Van-LaRusso often has
trouble navigating complicated subway stations and routes because signage and
service information is inaccessible.
“The
announcements need to be clearer,” said Van-LaRusso. “Having some tactile signs
or an arrow leading in a direction, to the R train for example.”
Because
of the challenges that Van-LaRusso identified, visually impaired people need
signage that uses large fonts, high contrast colors and braille when
appropriate. Also, they require information kiosks to be accessible, with jacks
to plug in headphones and braille on the keypads.
Additionally,
audible announcements are a crucial way to make service information available
for the blind and visually impaired. Accessible architect Chris Downey, who
manages the design firm Architecture for the Blind, said people with limited to
no sight become far more dependent on the acoustic environment.
“It’s
something that’s classically poorly done in subways,” said Downey. “You have to
have the ability to hear it, for the announcement to be tied to an ambient
noise sensor so that its volume can rise if the ambient noise is loud.”
An
ambient noise sensor would boost the volume of announcements if the ambient
noise in the station is too loud. Also, Downey said announcements should be
repeated more than once, so people have more than one chance to hear their
content in a noisy station.
‘What did they say?‘
The
deaf and hard of hearing community faces challenges of their own when it comes
to safely navigating their commutes. Dennis Martinez, who is deaf and works at
the Harlem Independent Living Center, said the biggest challenge he faces while
riding the subway is when train operators announce delays or emergency
situations.
“When
I’m riding the train and it stops, I can feel them speaking, like I feel the
vibration, but I’m clueless as to why we stopped,” Martinez said through an
interpreter. “We could be sitting there for quite a long time. And so I have to
text a hearing person next to me and say, ‘what did they say?’ And then they’ll
tell me.”
Martinez
said there are a couple of ways the MTA could be addressing this issue. The
first is to have closed captioning scroll on a screen to accompany the train
operator’s announcement over the intercom. Newer trains provide this feature
with regular service announcements, but not with emergency announcements and
these aren’t available on older trains. Providing text read-outs of
announcements is also required by the ADA.
“Everything
in audio has to have an observable read-out, “ Weisman said. “If the conductor
is making an announcement on the train, there should be a way that people with
hearing impairment can read it.”
And
the second, Martinez said, is to have more MTA staff who are trained in basic
sign language who can communicate this information to deaf individuals.
Then,
according to Dooha, the main challenge for people with cognitive disabilities
is navigating subway stations with complicated layouts. Dooha, who has a brain
injury, said that navigating the Union Square station near her office is still
a challenge for her despite using the station nearly everyday for the past 21
years.
“I
have to say that finding my way out of the station, once I’m underground is a
crapshoot for me, I cannot consistently follow directions to an exit that I
need to get out at,” Dooha said. “There’s not enough directional guidance for
me to be able to get out at the Broadway staircases versus the ones along Union
Square West or others.”
The
best way to improve this issue, Dooha said, is to have clearer directional
guidance markers – often called wayfinding markers – throughout train stations.
This can be achieved by strong demarcating lines that guide passengers to the
exits and specific trains. Another option is to install beacon wayfinding
technology that works with peoples’ smartphones. The Boston and Austin transit
authorities are both using beacon wayfinding technology
to make their systems easier to navigate.
The MTA experiments with solutions
While
these accessible features continue to be absent throughout many parts of the
subway system, New York City Transit – the subdivision of the MTA that runs the
city’s subways and buses – is aware of the problem and launched a pilot program in October
to address it. New York City Transit is testing several accessible features in
the Jay Street-MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn, which it’s calling the Accessible Station Lab. Jay Street-MetroTech is a
major transit hub and boasts the second highest
ridership in the borough with 42,274 weekly riders in 2018.
Alex
Elegudin, New York City Transit’s Accessibility Chief, said the agency chose
the features being tested in the Accessible Station Lab by consulting its
Accessibility Advisory Committee and doing focus groups with various sub-groups
of the disabled community.
“We
took their feedback early on in terms of what to try and what not to try,”
Elegudin said. “We vetted every need with the community.”
The
features the transit agency is testing include a number of smartphone apps
designed to help people who are blind and visually impaired, as well as, those
with cognitive disabilities. One such app called NaviLens, allows people with sight
impairments to access sign information through audio. Another app being tested
is MagnusCards, which gives cognitively
disabled people detailed instructions on traveling the subway through a series
of how-to guides. According to Rappaport — the executive director of
BCID — though, this excludes people who can’t afford smartphones.
In
addition to the apps, the Accessible Station Lab is also testing out a number
of navigational floor treatments and accessible signs. These floor treatments
include colored wayfinding
strips
that are intended to guide passengers with low vision and cognitive
disabilities around stations. Additionally, there’s tactile guideway strips,
similar to those along the platform edge, to help blind customers using a cane
find their way around. Andrews finds these tactile guideways helpful.
“Tactile
guideways guide you to where the map is, to where the audio is, to where the
braille is, so you know how to walk along the corridor,” said Andrews.
And
tactile strips have also been placed on the first and last steps of staircases
as a safety warning to blind and visually impaired customers.
New
York City Transit is testing an accessible feature for deaf and hard of hearing
individuals in another location. The agency has installed a hearing loop in the Bowling Green station
in Lower Manhattan to help those with hearing aids or cochlear implants hear
service information more clearly. Elegudin also emphasized that the agency
plans to use other methods for making announcements available to deaf people in
the coming years.
“Every
announcement that we make, whether it’s on a subway, whether it’s in a station,
we’re trying to get it on a screen, to get it on an app, to get it in some kind
of textual format,” Elegudin said.
Elegudin
said his agency is using three methods for evaluating the effectiveness of the
features being tested. The first is assessments performed by New York City
Transit’s accessibility team, which includes tours and focus groups. Also
included in this first method is feedback from the disabled customers that can
be submitted through the Accessible Station Lab website.
“That’s
going to be a big driver of our decision making, I believe,” Elegudin said.
The
second method is a data driven analysis conducted by an outside consultant,
which Elegudin said is an academic institution. For their final evaluation
method they’ve enlisted the station staff to observe how the physical features
are holding up under the daily wash routines and general wear that comes with a
highly trafficked station.
A
Jan. 5 MTA press release said the Accessible Station
Lab has received a good amount of positive feedback.
“Initial
feedback from customers and advocates affirms that many of the pilot features
have great potential to make subway stations more accessible for riders of all
abilities,” the press release said.
The
release also included some positive quotes from advocates but didn’t share any
quantifiable metrics for the feedback. New York City Transit said it will be
accepting customer surveys through Jan. 17 and most of the accessible features
will remain in the station through early 2020.
This train will be moving … sometime
Elegudin
said New York City Transit currently doesn’t have a plan to expand these
features out to rest of the subway system and didn’t give a specific time
frame.
“For
the entire system it’s going to take years,” Elegudin said. “We certainly would
prioritize and try to get accessible stations. Specifically some stations done
early where there’s a particular need.”
Elegudin
said this means New York City Transit will be upgrading stations that are
wheelchair accessible with the other types of accessibility features being
tested in the pilot program, before the stations that aren’t accessible at all.
The MTA 2020-2024 Capital
Program – the agency’s plan for budgeting out capital projects over the next
four years – allocates more than $5.2 billion to accessibility upgrades and
plans for making 70 more stations ADA accessible.
“By 2029, over 50 percent of stations will be fully accessible,” said Daniels, the MTA’s media liaison, in an emailed statement. “The pace of investment will continue, with the goal of achieving maximum possible system-wide accessibility by 2034.”
But
the MTA doesn’t make it clear in their plan whether this includes adding other
accessible features besides those for wheelchair users. However, Elegudin said
these features would be included when stations are upgraded to be wheelchair
accessible under ADA guidelines.
Weisman,
the accessibility lawyer, is cautiously optimistic that the MTA will make good
on its plan to get all of this work done in five years.
“If
you take an aggressive approach, like MTA is doing, which could be pie in the
sky, who knows that they’ll ever get all this work done in five years, but that
is what they’re saying,” Wiesman said.
But
he emphasized that the MTA has to stay the course and consistently take an
aggressive approach to accessibility in order to make the entire system
accessible in about a decade.
“But
it has to be everybody pushing, you have to have the money to do it, which is
very hard to do in 10 or 12 years,” Weisman said. “But the work could get
done.”