underground-and-underserved:-to-be-blind-or-deaf-and-ride-the-nyc-subway

Ethan Stark-Miller Victor Andrews, 32, on his morning commute from where he lives in Clinton Hill Brooklyn to 23rd Street in Manhattan, where he works at AlphaPoint. Andrews is blind and faces challenges using the subway system.

Most

New Yorkers rely on the subway to get around the city everyday, but Richard

Van-LaRusso can’t. This is because he has a visual impairment that makes it

very challenging for him to travel on the subway.

“I’ve

always been legally blind, had vision in my right eye. But about 10 years ago,

my vision started getting very blurry,” Van-LaRusso said. ”And since that time,

it’s kind of been a gradual decrease.”

When

Van-LaRusso does take the subway, his normal commute is from where he lives in

Midwood Brooklyn to his internship at the Brooklyn Center for the Independence

of the Disabled (BCID) in Downtown Brooklyn. Van-LaRusso, 67, encounters

challenges from the moment he walks into the Avenue M elevated subway station

on the Q line – the station closest to his home.

Because

of Van-LaRusso’s low vision, it’s hard for him to use the vending machines to

refill his MetroCard and check his card’s balance. He has to go to the station

booth and ask the attendant for help. Then, Van-LaRusso has to travel up two

flights of stairs to the platform, where he has to contend with crowds flowing

in both directions. Once Van-LaRusso reaches the platform, he struggles with

finding where the train car doors open.

Van-LaRusso

also doesn’t use the subway often because he has trouble navigating routes he’s

unfamiliar with. This is because larger stations have complicated layouts and

don’t have clear directional information for people with visual impairments.

Victor

Andrews, a blind Brooklyn resident, said he barely uses the subway outside of

his commutes to work because service information is often not provided in accessible

formats.

“When

you get to the train station, the train doesn’t work and you don’t know that

until you get there,” said Andrews. “They’re supposed to have signs up, but if

they’re not in braille or in audio how am I supposed to know what’s going on?”

Many

blind and visually impaired, deaf and cognitively disabled New Yorkers face

challenges when using the subway. A large portion of the system is still

missing key accessibility features that would make the subway usable for these

groups. And while this problem is on the Metropolitan Transportation

Authority’s (MTA) radar – the MTA launched a pilot program in October to

address it – the agency still has no clear plan or timeline for quickly

expanding these features to the entire system.

A lack of access

The

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark piece of legislation that

banned discrimination on the basis of disability, was signed into law on July

6th 1990 – almost 30 years ago. That year, the Department of Justice published

the Title II and Title III sections of the law – which specified regulations

for state and local governments, as well as, public accommodations and

commercial facilities respectively.

While

the ADA has made life considerably better for those with disabilities over the

past 29 years, discrimination against these individuals still exists. Part of

this discrimination is a lack of access to public transit.

An

inaccessible subway makes it difficult for people with disabilities to get to

interviews, vocational training sessions and their jobs on time. Thus

discrimination in these networks can be a key barrier to employment for those

with disabilities.

Since

the ADA requires stations to be accessible for wheelchair users, people usually

see station accessibility in terms of installing elevators and ramps. But there

is more to station accessibility than these features.

However, the majority of New York City’s subway system still doesn’t even comply with the requirement for elevators and ramps, a form of accessibility that’s often called vertical access. Only 119 out of New York City’s 472 subway stations, or 25 percent, are accessible according to ADA guidelines – this is not including stations on the Staten Island Railway.

When compared to other major American cities like Boston or Chicago, New York City’s subway system is far less vertically accessible. According to a report from the organization Transit Center, 71 percent of Boston’s and 69 percent of Chicago’s subway stations are accessible. And both cities have plans and timelines for reaching 100 percent accessibility. Additionally, New York City trails way behind Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, which both have 100 percent accessible subway systems according to the report.

While

vertical access is crucial to the livelihoods of many disabled individuals,

people with other disabilities like blindness or low vision, deafness and

cognitive disabilities also have a hard time navigating the New York City

subway system and need accessibility features of their own.

Lots of signage they can’t see

Ethan Stark-Miller Andrews uses his cane to navigate walking down the steep staircase to the train platform in the Clinton-Washington Avenues G train station.

Blind

and visually impaired commuters mainly face challenges with safety and the

conveyance of service information. These individuals require alternate ways of

warning them of dangerous areas where they could fall, like platform edges and

staircases. This is mainly achieved with high contrast tactile strips – those

bumpy yellow rectangles – along platform edges and on the first and last steps

of stairwells.

James

Weisman, CEO of the United Spinal Association and a longtime disability lawyer,

said the ADA requires these strips be installed but only in key stations, which

are usually major hubs and transfer points. Weisman said the MTA has adopted a

policy of adding platform edge strips to non-key stations as well, but there

are still many stations without them.

“We

know that in some stations, they either don’t exist or they’re not really

appropriate,” said Joe Rappaport, the executive director of BCID.

Meredith

Daniels, the MTA’s media liaison, said 350 stations in the system have platform

edge strips. Meaning that 122 stations still don’t have this crucial ADA

required safety feature. Susan Dooha, executive director of the New York Center

for the Independence of the Disabled (NYCID), said there’ve been cases where

both her employees and people her organization works with have fallen on the

subway tracks because of missing platform edge strips.

Station

navigation and service information is also often inaccessible to blind and

visually impaired people.

“There’s

lots of signage that they can’t see,” said Weisman. “It’s been like that for

100 years.”

Weisman

said the ADA requires that all information on public transit be provided in

accessible formats for people with sensory issues. Van-LaRusso often has

trouble navigating complicated subway stations and routes because signage and

service information is inaccessible.

“The

announcements need to be clearer,” said Van-LaRusso. “Having some tactile signs

or an arrow leading in a direction, to the R train for example.”

Because

of the challenges that Van-LaRusso identified, visually impaired people need

signage that uses large fonts, high contrast colors and braille when

appropriate. Also, they require information kiosks to be accessible, with jacks

to plug in headphones and braille on the keypads.

Additionally,

audible announcements are a crucial way to make service information available

for the blind and visually impaired. Accessible architect Chris Downey, who

manages the design firm Architecture for the Blind, said people with limited to

no sight become far more dependent on the acoustic environment.

“It’s

something that’s classically poorly done in subways,” said Downey. “You have to

have the ability to hear it, for the announcement to be tied to an ambient

noise sensor so that its volume can rise if the ambient noise is loud.”

An

ambient noise sensor would boost the volume of announcements if the ambient

noise in the station is too loud. Also, Downey said announcements should be

repeated more than once, so people have more than one chance to hear their

content in a noisy station.

Ethan Stark-Miller Victor Andrews talking to the G-Train Motorman before boarding the train. He does this after feeling around the front of the G-Train with his cane to find the door.

‘What did they say?‘

The

deaf and hard of hearing community faces challenges of their own when it comes

to safely navigating their commutes. Dennis Martinez, who is deaf and works at

the Harlem Independent Living Center, said the biggest challenge he faces while

riding the subway is when train operators announce delays or emergency

situations.

“When

I’m riding the train and it stops, I can feel them speaking, like I feel the

vibration, but I’m clueless as to why we stopped,” Martinez said through an

interpreter. “We could be sitting there for quite a long time. And so I have to

text a hearing person next to me and say, ‘what did they say?’ And then they’ll

tell me.”

Martinez

said there are a couple of ways the MTA could be addressing this issue. The

first is to have closed captioning scroll on a screen to accompany the train

operator’s announcement over the intercom. Newer trains provide this feature

with regular service announcements, but not with emergency announcements and

these aren’t available on older trains. Providing text read-outs of

announcements is also required by the ADA.

Ethan Stark-Miller A Clinton-Washington Avenues Station sign with braille and raised tactile letters for blind and visually impaired customers like Andrews.

“Everything

in audio has to have an observable read-out, “ Weisman said. “If the conductor

is making an announcement on the train, there should be a way that people with

hearing impairment can read it.”

And

the second, Martinez said, is to have more MTA staff who are trained in basic

sign language who can communicate this information to deaf individuals.

Then,

according to Dooha, the main challenge for people with cognitive disabilities

is navigating subway stations with complicated layouts. Dooha, who has a brain

injury, said that navigating the Union Square station near her office is still

a challenge for her despite using the station nearly everyday for the past 21

years.

“I

have to say that finding my way out of the station, once I’m underground is a

crapshoot for me, I cannot consistently follow directions to an exit that I

need to get out at,” Dooha said. “There’s not enough directional guidance for

me to be able to get out at the Broadway staircases versus the ones along Union

Square West or others.”

The

best way to improve this issue, Dooha said, is to have clearer directional

guidance markers – often called wayfinding markers – throughout train stations.

This can be achieved by strong demarcating lines that guide passengers to the

exits and specific trains. Another option is to install beacon wayfinding

technology that works with peoples’ smartphones. The Boston and Austin transit

authorities are both using beacon wayfinding technology

to make their systems easier to navigate.

The MTA experiments with solutions

While

these accessible features continue to be absent throughout many parts of the

subway system, New York City Transit – the subdivision of the MTA that runs the

city’s subways and buses – is aware of the problem and launched a pilot program in October

to address it. New York City Transit is testing several accessible features in

the Jay Street-MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn, which it’s calling the Accessible Station Lab. Jay Street-MetroTech is a

major transit hub and boasts the second highest

ridership in the borough with 42,274 weekly riders in 2018.

Alex

Elegudin, New York City Transit’s Accessibility Chief, said the agency chose

the features being tested in the Accessible Station Lab by consulting its

Accessibility Advisory Committee and doing focus groups with various sub-groups

of the disabled community.

A colorful wayfinding strip leading to the R-Train in the Jay Street MetroTech Station.

Wall tiles that work with the app NaviLens in the Jay Street MetroTech Station. This app is designed to help blind and visually impaired people navigate train stations.

Tactile stair warning strips in the Jay Street MetroTech Station. These accessible features are designed to help blind and visually impaired people find the stairs.

Tactile guide strips and colorful wayfinding strips in the Jay Street MetroTech Station. These accessible features are designed to help blind and visually impaired and cognitively disabled people navigate train stations. They’re being tested in the MTA’s Accessible Station Lab pilot program this fall.

“We

took their feedback early on in terms of what to try and what not to try,”

Elegudin said. “We vetted every need with the community.”

The

features the transit agency is testing include a number of smartphone apps

designed to help people who are blind and visually impaired, as well as, those

with cognitive disabilities. One such app called NaviLens, allows people with sight

impairments to access sign information through audio. Another app being tested

is MagnusCards, which gives cognitively

disabled people detailed instructions on traveling the subway through a series

of how-to guides. According to Rappaport — the executive director of

BCID — though, this excludes people who can’t afford smartphones.

In

addition to the apps, the Accessible Station Lab is also testing out a number

of navigational floor treatments and accessible signs. These floor treatments

include colored wayfinding

strips

that are intended to guide passengers with low vision and cognitive

disabilities around stations. Additionally, there’s tactile guideway strips,

similar to those along the platform edge, to help blind customers using a cane

find their way around. Andrews finds these tactile guideways helpful.

“Tactile

guideways guide you to where the map is, to where the audio is, to where the

braille is, so you know how to walk along the corridor,” said Andrews.

And

tactile strips have also been placed on the first and last steps of staircases

as a safety warning to blind and visually impaired customers.

New

York City Transit is testing an accessible feature for deaf and hard of hearing

individuals in another location. The agency has installed a hearing loop in the Bowling Green station

in Lower Manhattan to help those with hearing aids or cochlear implants hear

service information more clearly. Elegudin also emphasized that the agency

plans to use other methods for making announcements available to deaf people in

the coming years.

“Every

announcement that we make, whether it’s on a subway, whether it’s in a station,

we’re trying to get it on a screen, to get it on an app, to get it in some kind

of textual format,” Elegudin said.

Elegudin

said his agency is using three methods for evaluating the effectiveness of the

features being tested. The first is assessments performed by New York City

Transit’s accessibility team, which includes tours and focus groups. Also

included in this first method is feedback from the disabled customers that can

be submitted through the Accessible Station Lab website.

“That’s

going to be a big driver of our decision making, I believe,” Elegudin said.

The

second method is a data driven analysis conducted by an outside consultant,

which Elegudin said is an academic institution. For their final evaluation

method they’ve enlisted the station staff to observe how the physical features

are holding up under the daily wash routines and general wear that comes with a

highly trafficked station.

A

Jan. 5 MTA press release said the Accessible Station

Lab has received a good amount of positive feedback.

“Initial

feedback from customers and advocates affirms that many of the pilot features

have great potential to make subway stations more accessible for riders of all

abilities,” the press release said.

The

release also included some positive quotes from advocates but didn’t share any

quantifiable metrics for the feedback. New York City Transit said it will be

accepting customer surveys through Jan. 17 and most of the accessible features

will remain in the station through early 2020.

This train will be moving … sometime

Elegudin

said New York City Transit currently doesn’t have a plan to expand these

features out to rest of the subway system and didn’t give a specific time

frame.

“For

the entire system it’s going to take years,” Elegudin said. “We certainly would

prioritize and try to get accessible stations. Specifically some stations done

early where there’s a particular need.”

Elegudin

said this means New York City Transit will be upgrading stations that are

wheelchair accessible with the other types of accessibility features being

tested in the pilot program, before the stations that aren’t accessible at all.

The MTA 2020-2024 Capital

Program – the agency’s plan for budgeting out capital projects over the next

four years – allocates more than $5.2 billion to accessibility upgrades and

plans for making 70 more stations ADA accessible.

Ethan Stark-Miller A Clinton-Washington Avenues Station sign with braille and raised tactile letters for blind and visually impaired customers like Andrews.

“By 2029, over 50 percent of stations will be fully accessible,” said Daniels, the MTA’s media liaison, in an emailed statement. “The pace of investment will continue, with the goal of achieving maximum possible system-wide accessibility by 2034.”

But

the MTA doesn’t make it clear in their plan whether this includes adding other

accessible features besides those for wheelchair users. However, Elegudin said

these features would be included when stations are upgraded to be wheelchair

accessible under ADA guidelines.

Weisman,

the accessibility lawyer, is cautiously optimistic that the MTA will make good

on its plan to get all of this work done in five years.

“If

you take an aggressive approach, like MTA is doing, which could be pie in the

sky, who knows that they’ll ever get all this work done in five years, but that

is what they’re saying,” Wiesman said.

But

he emphasized that the MTA has to stay the course and consistently take an

aggressive approach to accessibility in order to make the entire system

accessible in about a decade.

“But

it has to be everybody pushing, you have to have the money to do it, which is

very hard to do in 10 or 12 years,” Weisman said. “But the work could get

done.”