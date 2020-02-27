under-19-world-cup:-yashasvi-jaiswal-makes-“dream-come-true”-with-fine-century-against-pakistan

Yashasvi Jaiswal averages 156 from five matches at the Under-19 World Cup. © ICC

Coming into the much anticipated semi-final clash against Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal was India’s star performer with the bat. And like Shubman Gill before him in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup semi-final, Jaiswal hit a fine century as India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom to book their place in the final. Jaiswal, who is now the leading run-scorer in this year’s U-19 World Cup with 312 runs in his belt, said that the innings is one he will never forget and that it is a dream come true for him.”It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can’t express it in words. I’ll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan,” Jaiswal said after the match.However, Jaiswal knows he cannot get carried away.”It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well,” he said.Jaiswal also spoke about his record 176-run partnership – the highest opening stand in the current edition of the tournament as well as the highest ever in any U-19 World cup semi-final – with fellow left-hander Divyansh Saxena.The two made a cautious start to the chase, before Jaiswal upped the tempo to complete a dominating win.”We (Saxena and him) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket,” Jaiswal said.”They bowled well initially and we had to see it out,” he said.”All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals,” he said in conclusion.Jaiswal has been in sublime form in the tournament, averaging an incredible 156 in five matches. His lowest score is an unbeaten 29 and he has scored a half-century or more in every other match, being dismissed only twice.Jaiswal hit eight boundaries and four sixes in his century against Pakistan. He played some gorgeous drives as well as some powerful hits into the stands and aptly scored the winning runs with a huge six over long-on.