uncle-vanya-review,-harold-pinter-theatre:-toby-jones-is-stunning-in-this-sensitive-but-safe-production

The quintessential Chekhovian anti-hero, Uncle Vanya is a character that has had Toby Jones’s name written all over it for a while. Jones (son of the late Freddie) has arrived at stardom by specialising in peculiarities, misfits, ‘little guys’.

Two years ago at the Harold Pinter, he was embittered, truculent, haunted and hunted Stanley in Pinter’s The Birthday Party. Now, for director Ian Rickson again, he brings similar shades of rumpled, resentful expression to bear on a man who has toiled on a provincial estate on behalf of his academic brother in law (Serebryakov) only to hit middle-age and obsess that he has been conned out of his share of happiness (and achievement).

Assisted by a nuanced, if occasionally foul-mouthed new version by Conor McPherson, again he delivers a bravura performance, even more affecting this time round. That’s partly because all of us can (or will) identify with the anguish of those who don’t feel they’ve got their dues.

But also Jones doesn’t put a foot wrong as he gingerly steps around a vast living-room area where everyone is battling deathly ennui. It takes a kind of bravery to be so diffident on stage: Jones rubs his hands awkwardly round his neck, behind his ears, sticks them in his pockets; he squints, sidles here and there, leans for support on tables and chairs.

I’ve seen angrier Vanyas (Roger Allam), more melancholy Vanyas (Simon Russell Beale). I’m not sure I’ve seen any better catch the tragicomic mixture of fury and futility when – re-roused to ire at talk of the estate being sold-off – Jones’s frantically unhappy nobody runs amok with a gun, then subsides into stunned apathy.