uncharted-movie-production-shuts-down-just-as-it-was-finally-ready-to-shoot

The disruption to the movie-making schedule continues amid concerns over the growing coronavirus outbreak as Sony has now halted production indefinitely on the upcoming video game adaptation of Uncharted. The movie was in pre-production with shooting being scheduled to start sometime next month.

According to reports, the movie was scheduled to start filming next month in Berlin, but, due to the ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Sony has decided to delay the movie’s production indefinitely in order to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

So far in its troubled production, the Uncharted movie has faced delay after delay, with the coronavirus outbreak being only one of the issues that the movie has had to navigate, Nathan Drake style. Since the movie’s conception, there have been constant changes to the script with different directors dropping out of the project over the course of the 13-year struggle to bring the movie to the big screen. To put things into perspective, star of the movie Mark Wahlberg was in talks to play Nathan Drake himself, but due to so much time passing, he has now taken the role of Drake’s much older mentor.

Uncharted is an upcoming adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name. The games are one of Naughty Dog’s most beloved video game franchises. Uncharted follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he travels around the world unearthing ancient lore and unimaginable riches, along with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The series has received comparisons with the likes of Tomb Raider and Indiana Jones as Nathan Drake tends to face adversaries and various other sorts of trouble on his treasure-hunting adventures.

The main series of video games began with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, which was released on the PlayStation 3 back in 2007. This was then followed by its sequels Uncharted 2: Among Thieves in 2009, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception in 2011. The final installment, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016 and it has been suggested that this is the game the movie will take the most inspiration from.

Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is helming the movie, with the current script coming from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The movie will serve as a prequel to the games, with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland portraying Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Ali and Tati Gabrielle will make up the supporting cast. Uncharted currently has a March 5, 2021 release date, and at present, it is unclear if these delays will affect that in any way.

Uncharted adds itself to the ever-growing list of high-profile movies negatively affected by the coronavirus. Other movies affected so far include the likes of The Matrix 4, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. There have also been several movies that were scheduled for release which have now been postponed including A Quiet Place Part II, No Time to Die, Mulan, and Fast 9 which has been pushed back an entire year. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.

