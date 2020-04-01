🔥Uncharted Fans Poke Fun At The Film’s Latest Setback🔥

Pop quiz, hotshot: which long-delayed film do you think will emerge first from the pits of development hell – New Mutants? Or Sony’s big-screen adaptation of Uncharted?

It’s impossible to know, given each production has been delayed multiple times over. For now, it seems as though Nathan Drake has his nose in front, given Sony just recently confirmed an October 2021 launch date for their live-action Uncharted film.

New Mutants, on the other hand, was originally locked in for April 3rd (that’s this Friday), only to be delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Fox reportedly plans to release the film into the wild before the year’s end, but again, the fate of New Mutants is still shrouded in mystery.

Circling back to Uncharted, though, and the film’s latest setback has led to some light-hearted jokes among fans, who have collectively labeled Sony and Ruben Fleischer’s action movie to be the cinematic equivalent of vaporware – something announced to the public but never actually released.

So Uncharted is part of this news

Whenever the stars align, I’m gonna host a quadruple screening of Uncharted/Gambit/New Mutants/The Flash

You’re all invited!

— Cancearl 2020 (@BreakABone) March 31, 2020

I feel like the Uncharted movie has had almost as many release dates as directors at this point. pic.twitter.com/v6YGOlLkNT

— JimVejvoda (@JimVejvoda) March 31, 2020

And three more reactions from Twitter:

Uncharted is a myth. If that film actually gets released rather than cancelled, after 11 years, then we’re living in a simulation.

— George Banks. 🍃 (@TheAnomaly73) March 31, 2020

This Uncharted movie is never gonna happen huh pic.twitter.com/rCgE0HwSNB

— ya boi ᱬ #WandaVision (@NotEvenEpic) March 31, 2020

Uncharted? You mean, the next new director announcement pushed to 2021?

— What Steve Said (@ThirdPrice) March 31, 2020

But don’t fret! It’s not all doom and gloom; Tom Holland recently went on record to say that Uncharted‘s script is among the best he’s ever read. And this coming from the actor who has laid eyes on screenplays for both Avengers: Infinity War and its juggernaut sequel, Endgame.

So, yes, there’s still hope for the video game movie that has now spent the best part of a decade trapped in development limbo. It’s got a director, for one, in Venom‘s Ruben Fleischer which, coupled with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (the latter of whom was incidentally attached to play lead character Nathan Drake, long before the film was repackaged as a prequel) leaves us feeling cautiously optimistic… if a little impatient.

Starring Holland and Wahlberg, Sony’s Uncharted prequel movie will finally – finally! – see the warm light of day on October 8th, 2021.