unaired-60-minutes-super-bowl-stories

On Sunday, millions of people around the world will tune into Super Bowl LIV to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

In the 53 previous Super Bowls, the winning quarterback has walked away with the game’s Most Valuable Player award 29 times. The oddsmakers heavily favor Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes II or San Francisco 49ers’ signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo to continue the trend.

60 Minutes knows something about Super Bowl stars. We have profiled three of the last nine players to win the game’s MVP award. Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers each came with unique stories about their Super Bowl experience, stories unseen on 60 Minutes until now.

Tom Brady

The New England Patriots’ 11 Super Bowl appearances are more than any other NFL team. They have won the big game six times, all with Tom Brady as the quarterback. Four times Brady has won the game’s MVP award.

Yet, it is Brady’s first championship, which yielded one of the most iconic photos of his career. In 2005, Brady told 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft the story behind the image he sees “all the time.”

Drew Brees

Drew Brees on the Saints’ Super Bowl onside kick

Drew Brees won his first and only Super Bowl in 2010 when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

The game’s most memorable play took place at the start of the second half. With the Colts leading 10-6 and set to receive the ball, Saints’ head coach Sean Peyton called for an onside kick – a play the team nicknamed “ambush.”

In 2010, Drew Brees sat down with 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft and described the moment he learned the “ambush” was on.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Super Bowl ring

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. The win was anything but guaranteed. The Steelers boasted the league’s top defense and defensive player of the year in Troy Polamalu.

The opponent and accolades did not deter Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy. As Aaron Rodgers told 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley in 2012, McCarthy made a gutsy decision before the game to instill confidence in his team.