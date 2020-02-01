unai-emery:-arsenal-fans-focused-on-me-to-get-me-sacked

Unai Emery has revealed he spent a month dreaming about Arsenal after they sacked him and sensationally claimed the fans focused on him to throw him out.

Emery was sacked by Arsenal in November after a run of form that was the club’s worst since February 1992.

The Spaniard was duly shown the door and replaced by Freddie Ljungberg in the interim, before Mikel Arteta was appointed in December.

Emery has now lifted the lid on his sacking by Arsenal and claimed the fans drove him out, while situations such as having multiple captains also led to his downfall.

“I am clear about my diagnosis and we did good things there,” Emery told Marca.

“I think we had a good first year, leading two competitions well in the Europa League and Premier League. The process was good.

“When we played with possession, we did it; when we had to press, we did it. And we were competitive, playing as the game required.

“The second year, we did not play well; we did not defend well. We were not competitive, we did not transmit – and I told the players myself.

“There were several problems: four captains; the Ozil-Kolasinac case; [Nicolas] Pepe’s signing, which needed time as he came from France.

“We didn’t play well, that’s for sure. That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out.

“But I keep the positive things, there were many. I had the funeral and mourning.

“After my sacking, I dreamed a month of things about Arsenal. It was a natural process – and I overcame that duel.

“When I no longer dreamed them, I already knew that I had overcome it. Now I am already feeding