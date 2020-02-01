UMSL seeks operators for Normandie Golf Club

1 of 4

Virgil Shivers of Florissant tees off at Normandie Golf Club in Bel-Nor, under the gaze of Erwin Claggett on Friday, March 21, 2014. Built in 1901, Normandie is the oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi River. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The chapel of the old Incarnate Word convent in Bel-Nor on Wednesday, March 19, 2014. The building was purchased by UMSL in 1993 but the building is now vacant and the university now wants to tear down the convent and turn the land into green space. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

An exterior view of the old Incarnate Word convent, St. Agnes Hall on the left and Normandie Hall, in Bel-Nor on Wednesday, March 19, 2014. The university wants to tear down the convent and turn the land into green space. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

A view the old Incarnate Word convent looking out a window of St. Agnes Hall toward Normandie Hall in Bel-Nor on Wednesday, March 19, 2014. The buildings were purchased by UMSL in 1993 but are now vacant and the university wants to tear down the convent and turn the land into green space. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

BEL-NOR — Proposals to operate the oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi River, or buy it outright from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, are due in three weeks.On Friday, UMSL released a request for proposals to lease or buy the Normandie Golf Club, the historic course near its campus where the likes of Babe Didrikson, Babe Ruth and Bob Hope would play when they passed through St. Louis. UMSL said in January that the company managing the course, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Walters Golf Management, planned to opt out of the $1-a-year lease. The course stopped operating this year.UMSL, which purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2015, has said it wants the property to remain a golf course. The RFP notes that the university has the right to use deed restrictions or preservation easements “to ensure the property remain a golf course or green space.” Proposals are due Feb. 20. The university also said Friday that it will soon be soliciting proposals from organizations interested in buying or leasing another property nearby: the historic Normandie Hall, formerly known as Incarnate Word Convent and St. Agnes Hall at 2794 Normandy Drive. The university purchased the structure from the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in the early ’90s and initially used it as campus housing, the honors college and office space.

But the building has been vacant for several years, and UMSL has said it requires some $11 million in rehab work. About five years ago, the university proposed tearing down the 1920s-era structure. But neighbors and historic preservation activists rallied to save the building, and the university relented a few months later. “We believe there will be significant interest in renovating Normandie Hall for a use compatible with the surrounding neighborhood,” Interim Chancellor and Provost Kristin Sobolik said in a message distributed Friday.

