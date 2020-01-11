umass-hockey-ends-bc’s-10-game-win-streak

Fourth-ranked Boston College’s NCAA-best 10-game winning streak came to an end Friday night at the hands of No. 10 University of Massachusetts in the opener of a home-and-home series. The Minutemen, despite being outshot, 42-24, took the win, 3-1, at Conte Forum.

It was the first 10-game win streak for the Eagles since October and November of 2015.

John Leonard opened the scoring for UMass (14-6-1, 7-3-1 Hockey East) with his 13th goal of the season at 10: 51 of the first period. BC’s Alex New­hook evened the score at 18: 13.