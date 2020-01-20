umang-2020:-shah-rukh-khan,-hrithik-roshan-perform-at-mumbai-police’s-annual-cultural-event

The 2020 edition of the annual cultural festival dedicated to Mumbai Police, Umang, was held on 19 January. Several Bollywood stars made their presence felt, with many of them putting up stunning performances.

This star-studded affair witnessed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aaryan among many others.

Here are some photos from the red carpet

Katrina and Sid wear the bestest dress on the Umang’s red carpet. #KatrinaKaif #SidharthMalhotra #Umang2020 pic.twitter.com/Bqh4KdzP7o — Mira (@itskaytobeyou) January 19, 2020

Dashing salman sir today Umang pic.twitter.com/9LQFbc0wT0 — Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) January 19, 2020

look at her being so simple yet so gorgeous for Umang 2020 #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/topsMrdcar — ♛ (@malhotrasgirl) January 19, 2020

About last night …@MadhuriDixit at at Umang 2020 pic.twitter.com/M6Ksy7IaX6 — Madhuri Dixit – The Empress (@MadhuriEmpress) January 20, 2020

#Hrithik at the Umang 2020 event last night. pic.twitter.com/Crw4S1boQN — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) January 20, 2020

Umang award Show 2020 red carpet last night #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/JCP5WePIJd — Ishaan Khatter FC ✨ (@IshaanFC) January 20, 2020

Salman and Katrina Kaif joined comedian Kapil Sharma on stage, and engaged in some lighthearted banter.

Here are the photos and video clips

OMG, she can’t take her eyes of him! #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #UMANG pic.twitter.com/gRja80QfRL — Zuber |Tiger ki Zoya| (@DenimAddict34) January 19, 2020

Video: #KatrinaKaif & #SalmanKhan on stage at Umang with Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/ZNGeK3gDQp — Katrina Kaif Fans (@KatrinaKaifCafe) January 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Roshan and SRK shook a leg on their songs.

Watch snippets of their performances here

I have found another video clip of Hrithik Roshan’s performance from Umang 2020 Link:https://t.co/d8ZhiLUPaT#Umang2020#HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/VnAq0ivQYc — HrithikianGauri (@BaruaGauri) January 20, 2020

World biggest super star king khan performance of #Umang #UmangAwards #Umang2020 @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Srk_bangalore pic.twitter.com/nnxmZrmywG — SRK ROYAL’S FC DELHI (@srkrdelhi1) January 20, 2020

King @iamsrk Performing at #Umang2020 The @MumbaiPolice Show in Mumbai Last night! ❤ pic.twitter.com/HKBpZ8HpNi — SRK LUCKNOW CFC (@SRKLUCKNOWCFC1) January 20, 2020

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 15: 41: 41 IST