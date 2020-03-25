ultraman-season-1,-episode-10-recap:-star-council

TOKYO, JAPAN – OCTOBER 23: The Ultraman arrives at the opening ceremony during the 27th Tokyo International Film Festival at Roppongi Hills on October 23, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

In episode 10 of Ultraman, Rena asks Shinjiro about the SSSP. We also learn more about the mysterious (and sort of obnoxious) Seiji.

Previously on Ultraman, Shinjiro (Josh Hutcherson) met yet another strange character named Seiji (Gunnar Sizemore), who behaved like a more criminalistic Ultraman. Though he was powerful, he knew way too much about the SSSP and Shinjiro for their comfort.

Can he be trusted, regardless of his ability to slay aliens? Episode 10 begins with pop star Rena Sayama (Tara Jayne Sands) visiting Shinjiro at the Giant of Light Museum.

‘She comes right out and asks if the museum is cover for an SSSP base. She promises she’ll keep it a secret but it puts Shinjiro in a tough spot. To support her theory, she notes that the insignia on the Ultraman suit matches one on the museum’s wall.

To make it more awkward, she says she wants to thank Ultraman. Shinjiro slips up and says “I just did what I could, that’s all.” He tries to cover up by saying it’s what he thinks Ultraman would say, but it leaves Rena with suspicions.

Another day, another alien…and another Ultraman?

The SSSP’s Edo (D.C. Douglas) soon calls Shinjiro about an alien sighting near a train station. 2 Ultramen — Shinjiro and Moroboshi (Takuya Eguchi) — show up only to find Seiji already killed the alien, while acting as a 3rd Ultraman! Seiji then takes off his helmet and says he knows Shinjiro from school, demonstrating further his disregard for secrecy.

Meanwhile, back at the SSSP, Edo privately mentions how Seiji has no records and forged transfer papers to enroll in Shinjiro’s school. Interestingly, Seiji’s limbs are prosthetics. When confronted about his knowing so much, Seiji says that he just followed the SSSP.

Seiji also tells more of his background. He talks about Yuko, an alien who knows in Alien Town, and laments how its residents hide their identities as aliens. He also mentions how humans are instinctively hostile to foreigners, adding that he doesn’t think the Star Cluster Council will save the day. Later, Seiji sits on a park bench and speaks to his mysterious contact. We also catch glimpses of his past, including the alien who gave him new limbs. This may partly explain where Seiji gets his technology.

Seiji seems to be a complicating factor for the SSSP, but also for Shinjiro. Also, it’s a bit odd that Rena has been such a regular part of Shinjiro’s life. The wall of secrecy appears to be crumbling, and no one at the SSSP is prepared for that possibility — least of all Shinjiro.

What are your thoughts on Ultraman? Let us know in the comments!