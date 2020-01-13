ultralight-plane-crashes-at-hawthorne-municipal-airport

An ultralight plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, with the pilot suffering minor injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and involved one person, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The pilot was treated at the scene. No other aircraft were involved in the crash.
L.A. County fire officials advised the Federal Aviation Administration to hold air traffic while authorities responded to the scene.
