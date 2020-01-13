Home NEWS Ultralight plane crashes at Hawthorne Municipal Airport

Ultralight plane crashes at Hawthorne Municipal Airport

By
Maria Garcia
-
8
0
ultralight-plane-crashes-at-hawthorne-municipal-airport

la-mapmaker-ultralight-aircraft-crash01-13-2020-25-42-19.png

An ultralight aircraft crashed at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Monday.

(Los Angeles Times)

An ultralight plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, with the pilot suffering minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and involved one person, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The pilot was treated at the scene. No other aircraft were involved in the crash.

L.A. County fire officials advised the Federal Aviation Administration to hold air traffic while authorities responded to the scene.

Get our Essential California newsletter



Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here