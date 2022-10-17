Ultra-stylish Letizia from Spain in a black suit: working girl mode activated with Felipe

Letizia’s path to the Spanish throne has been rocky but that hasn’t stopped the former journalist from becoming one of Spain’s most respected crowned heads, in every sense of the word. Very involved in her role as queen consort since her husband Felipe was installed on the throne after the abdication of her father Juan Carlos, Letizia of Spain accumulates good points with public opinion. Also fashion.

Each of her outings, like those of all the princesses and queens in the world, is scrutinized. This Sunday, October 16, 2022 was no exception to the rule. Letizia and Felipe VI did not wait for the weekend to be officially over to resume their royal duties. The couple flew to Germany where their first visit was to the Spanish Embassy. If Leonor and Sofia’s mother was in a total pink look for the occasion (like Jenifer in the star Academy this Saturday), she had opted for sobriety and the classic for their trip across the Rhine.

On the tarmac at Madrid airport, Letizia of Spain and Felipe VI boarded the royal plane. It is obviously on the red carpet that the lovebirds made their arrival. As usual, Letizia had bet for an irreproachable look and circumstances. No more light and summery dresses! As autumn gradually made its way, the queen consort had opted for a suit set signed Hugo Boss: black carrot-cut pants with fine white stripes matched with a similar blazer jacket and a white t-shirt. No stiletto heels but black dress shoes for men from the Uterqüe brand, topped with a thick platform. A masculine look to which Letizia has not accustomed us but which fits her like a glove, no surprise.