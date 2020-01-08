Home NEWS Ulster Rugby Round-Up: John Cooney lands a decisive blow on Conor Murray...

Ulster Rugby Round-Up: John Cooney lands a decisive blow on Conor Murray as Ulster prepare for Clermont battle

By
Charles Henry
-
7
0


The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is here for the first time in 2020 as the lads assess some more interprovincial joy and look ahead to a massive European weekend.

Gareth Hanna is back as host this week with Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry taking a look at John Cooney’s battle with Conor Murray in Ulster’s win over Munster at the weekend!

The team also look ahead to what is going to be a massive Pool Three decider between Ulster and Clermont on Saturday and what the province’s quarter-final prospects are.

