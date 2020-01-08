ulster-rugby-round-up:-john-cooney-lands-a-decisive-blow-on-conor-murray-as-ulster-prepare-for-clermont-battle

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is here for the first time in 2020 as the lads assess some more interprovincial joy and look ahead to a massive European weekend.

Rugby round up Newsletter

Gareth Hanna is back as host this week with Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry taking a look at John Cooney’s battle with Conor Murray in Ulster’s win over Munster at the weekend!

The team also look ahead to what is going to be a massive Pool Three decider between Ulster and Clermont on Saturday and what the province’s quarter-final prospects are.

Belfast Telegraph Digital