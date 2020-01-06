ulster-independent-clinic-ordered-to-tackle-litany-of-failings-by-watchdog

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest private hospitals is at the centre of enforcement action by regulators.

The Ulster Independent Clinic (UIC) in south Belfast has been given until February 23 to improve procedures to ensure the safety of patients.

It comes after the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) discovered doctors were working there without providing proof they had insurance or the mandatory training proving it is safe for them to work.

It was one of “a number of areas of significant concern” uncovered by the RQIA during a three-day unannounced inspection in January last year.

The watchdog ordered the hospital to “urgently review and resolve the issue”.

It further said the hospital should stop the practice of allowing doctors to assist with operations without providing evidence of revalidation and indemnity “immediately” during a serious concerns meeting in July.

The hospital said it was working to update records and introduce more stringent administrative processes, and is confident the actions required by the regulator will be completed by the compliance deadline.