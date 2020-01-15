ulrika-jonsson-presents-weather-for-first-time-in-30-years-in-landmark-good-morning-britain-appearance

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Ulrika Jonsson presented the weather for the first time in 30 years on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The 52-year-old model originally launched her broadcast career on the programme back in 1989, where she read out the projected forecasts.

And after being interviewed by Piers and Susanna on today’s show, she was invited to step in front of the weather map and tell viewers just how much wind and rain was headed in their direction.

As Ulkria made her way across the studio, Piers gave a helping hand: ”I’ll give you a little clue, it’s pretty similar to the last January you did 30 years ago. It’s grim up north and fine down here.’

‘In my days we had felt and symbols and a little man behind the screen to turn the actual screen,’ Ulrika recalled as she reclaimed her spot by the map.

‘As you can see yes, it’s very windy,’ she continued. ‘We’ve got some northernly winds, probably.’

Ulrika then threw to Lorraine Kelly who was waiting for her chat show to begin.

‘I hope you have a marvelous day and now it’s time for the marvelous, wonderful, Lorraine Kelly,’ Ulrika rounded off.

Elsewhere on Good Morning Britain, Piers claimed that black people calling him a ‘fat, white gammon’ on social media is racist.

‘Frankly, on social media, I get called a fat, white, gammon all day long,’ he scorned.

‘That is also racist. If you’re called, by a black person on Twitter, a fat, white gammon, they’re being racist too.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan insists son ‘would be good’ on Love Island as Ollie Williams quits show

MORE: Piers Morgan claims black people calling him a ‘fat, white gammon’ is racist





