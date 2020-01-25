ulrika-jonsson-fans-sympathise-as-she-admits-to-‘hating-her-breasts’

TV star Ulrika Jonsson has moved her social media users with a post about how she has hated her boobs “since before they arrived”.

The 52-year-old opened up about her lifelong struggle with her breasts in a lengthy Instagram post, admitting she’s found it tough to cope with the fluctuating size of her breasts.

Ulrika wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “I’ve hated mine since before they arrived.

“Mainly because they were late and unexpectedly big.

“So much so that they would often enter a room minutes before I did and made me feel fat and cumbersome.”

Addressing how she has dealt with her worries, Ulrika continued: “Reduced them in 2009 – not myself, a professional surgeon.

I wanted to cry in the changing rooms.

“Asked for a ‘Kate Moss’ (ie, flat because that is the most appealing, in my view) but had to have something to fit “my frame”. (sic)”

Ulrika also admitted that issues with her breasts have continued to bother her over recent years.

She continued: “Then, years later they were inflated by the sodding menopause.

“And now, I’ve unintentionally, unexpectedly lost weight and went to be measured for a new bra because my paracetamols won’t fill the hammock I’m currently wearing, only to be told I’m a nightmare size because I’m tiny but need a big cup because I’ve ‘lost volume’.”

She concluded: “You get on my [bleep]. I wanted to cry in the changing rooms. With all that excess skin and stupid bra measurement.”

Having hashtagged the post #selfpity, many of Ulrika’s near 50,000 followers flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

“I know exactly what you are saying!!!” remarked one sympathiser.

Someone else agreed: “I feel your pain.”

And another supporter wrote: “It doesn’t matter how many times people say you look great or you are beautiful (which of course you do and you are) it’s how you feel yourself init?”

However, a few followers also urged Ulrika to be grateful – as some women who lose their breasts to cancer might very well appreciate having her problems.

