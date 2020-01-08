ukrainian-embassy-says-engine-failure-caused-deadly-plane-crash-in-iran

January 8, 2020 | 2: 31am

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. AP

The Ukrainian embassy to Iran said on Wednesday that the plane crash in Tehran that killed at least 170 people was due to engine failure.

The embassy released a statement addressing the crash of a Boeing 737 after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday.

The statement also said that they dispatched planes to Iran to transport the bodies back to Ukraine.

Iranian officials said earlier on Tuesday night that the plane suffered a mechanical failure before the crash.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

“An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

The plane was bound for Kiev, according to state-run IRNA news agency. A photo from IRNA showed rescue workers in a farm field alongside what appeared to pieces of the plane.

The crash occurred just hours after Iran launched a missile attack on US troops stationed at two air bases in Iraq.