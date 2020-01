A Ukrainian airliner crashed outside Tehran killing all 176 people on board. (File)

Dubai:

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, Iranian state TV reported on Saturday.

The responsible parties would be held accountable, the statement read on state TV said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)