Ukraine reports an attack that caused “some damage” to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

MADRID, Aug. 10 (Moose Gazette) –

The Ukrainian government has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of an incident caused by a bombing on Saturday near the dry spent fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant that would have caused “some damage” although without influencing in the area radiation.

As detailed by the IAEA in a statement, the event occurred a day after a previous bombing damaged the plant’s external power supply system, also injuring a Ukrainian security guard at the plant, which is located in the southeast. from the country.

The explosion also damaged walls, a roof and windows in the area of ​​the spent fuel storage facility, as well as communication cables that are part of its radiation control system, with a possible impact on the operation of three detection sensors. of radiation, Ukraine has informed the IAEA.

However, from Ukraine they have assured that there has been no visible damage to the containers with spent nuclear fuel or to the protection perimeter of the facility.

“Based on information provided by Ukraine, IAEA experts have assessed that there is no immediate threat to nuclear security as a result of Saturday’s incident,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi later detailed.

“However, the bombing on Friday and Saturday at the Zaporizhia plant has breached practically all the seven essential pillars of nuclear security and protection that the director general outlined at the beginning of the conflict,” reads the statement released by the IAEA.

Among the unfulfilled “indispensable pillars” are those related to the physical integrity of the nuclear power plant, the operation of safety and security systems, as well as the care of personnel and external power sources.

Grossi has reiterated his “serious concern” about the situation at the plant and has urged that “any military action that endangers nuclear safety” cease.

Likewise, he has insisted on the need for an IAEA expert mission to go to the plant “as soon as possible” to help stabilize the nuclear security and protection situation.

The Zaporizhia facility was the target of an attack last week that cut off part of the plant’s power connections, for which Russia and Ukraine have accused each other. The Russian Administration has confirmed that the damaged units of the reactor have been repaired and the plant is operating normally.

The Ukrainian authorities have warned this Tuesday that the consequences of a hypothetical nuclear catastrophe in Zaporizhia would be up to ten times greater than those experienced by the Chernobyl accident.

At the beginning of March, the Russian Army took over the facilities of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, one of the largest in Europe, and which in the early stages of the war was already the scene of intense clashes.