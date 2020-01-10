ukraine-gains-access-to-black-boxes-that-may-show-whether-ps752-was-downed-by-iranian-missile 

Ukrainian investigators said they had gained access to the black boxes that may reveal whether an airliner that crashed in Tehran was shot down by an Iranian missile as fears rose that the crash site had been tampered with.
Vadim Prysatsko, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said on Friday that Iran had allowed a 50-strong Ukrainian team access to the black boxes and the crash site, but refused to comment on Western governments’ claims that it was hit by anti-aircraft fire.
“We’re analyzing pieces of the plane, we’re analyzing the bodies and we’re analyzing chemical residue,” Mr Prystaiko said at a press conference in Kyiv. “We want to come to conclusions. We don’t want to come to them right now. Right now, we’re not ruling out any theories.”
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed six minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.
The crash came hours after Iran launched a missile strike against US forces in Iraq, prompting speculation that the aircraft was a casualty of crossfire.
The United States, Canada, and Britain said on Thursday that they had intelligence suggesting the aircraft had been shot down, probably unintentionally, by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Netherlands on Friday said its intelligence services had reached the same conclusion.
But Iran on Friday insisted all its anti-aircraft weapons were accounted for and accused Mr Raab of “politicizing” the tragedy.
“From our side we can confirm that no missile was triggered in the area,” Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran’s ambassador to London. “We need to avoid politicisation of the issue. The victims need sympathy and calm. We should not allow ourselves to go to judgments that are not credible at this time,” he said.
Hassan Rezaeifar, the head of Iran’s investigation team into the crash, said that the black box analysis will be done in a laboratory in Iran and that it will take up to two months to extract its data and that the entire investigation into the crash could take more than one year.
He said that Tehran will use expert help from Russia, Ukraine, France and Canada “if we cannot recover data” from the plane’s recorders.
Iran also said it was expecting a 10-person delegation from Canada, which lost at least 63 citizens in the crash, to take part in the investigation, and would welcome officials from Boeing and the United States National Transportation Safety Board, reversing initial statements that it would not cooperate with the US.
Steve Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, said he would issue sanctions waivers to anyone involved in the investigation.
Iran faced accusations of attempting to cover up evidence on Friday as reports emerged that the crash site had been cleared and footage emerged that appeared to show a missile impact.
CBS News said much of the site had been cleared of wreckage when its journalists were allowed to visit the scene on Friday morning.
Ukrainian media published several reports suggesting the area had been cleared by bulldozers. Iranian officials denied the reports, saying any heavy equipment was part of the recovery effort.
Mr Prystaiko also dismissed the suggestion of tampering, but added that the debris is spread over a large area and that Ukrainian experts are present only at one spot.
Earlier The New York Times released footage it said it had verified, showing a fast-moving object rising to an angle into the sky before a flash is seen, which dims and then continues moving forward.
Several seconds later an explosion is heard. The video was taken in Parand, near Tehran’s international airport, was originally published on the Telegraph messaging service.
The investigative organisation Bellingcat said it had geolocated the video and believed it to be credible.
Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, confirmed that the US believes it “likely” the airliner was shot down but that it would wait for the outcome of the investigation before making a final determination.
Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, on Friday changed official travel advice to warn British nationals not to travel to Iran “given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile, and the heightened tensions.”
He said the FCO also recommended against taking a flight to, from and within Iran.