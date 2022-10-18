Ukraine assures that the West “has fewer and fewer arguments” not to supply weapons

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksei Reznikov, has asserted that the Western powers have “less and less arguments” to oppose the shipment of weapons material to Ukraine in the context of the war with Russia.

Speaking at the sixth military meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the ‘Ramstein format’, Reznikov assured that the arguments for rejecting the arms shipment “will end soon”.

“After all, Ukraine has shown not only the ability to use the provided weapons extremely effectively on the battlefield, but has also shown great responsibility and unswerving compliance with its obligations,” he said in a post on Facebook.

As for the issues discussed at the meeting, Reznikov pointed out that the Russia membership referendums held in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia were not one of them. “Nobody took this farce seriously, it was mentioned in passing a couple of times,” he has said.

“These referendums did not in any way destroy the will of partners to support measures for the liberation of our land within internationally recognized borders, they only increase the perception of the Kremlin as a gang of international criminals,” Reznikov said.

Finally, the head of the Ukrainian Defense portfolio pointed out that the meeting served to confirm the shipment to kyiv of NASAMS air defense systems from the United States, Hawk systems from Spain, and additional missiles for the systems delivered by the United Kingdom and Netherlands.