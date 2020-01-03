uk-working-holiday-firm-ends-ayia-napa-trips-over-rape-claim

The tour operator used by the British teenager at centre of a gang rape case in Cyprus will no longer provide trips to Ayia Napa, citing safety concerns.

The 19-year-old alleged she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in Ayia Napa on July 17, but she has said Cypriot police forced her to sign a retraction statement which led to her being convicted of public mischief at Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni.

Summer Takeover, a working holiday tour operator which the teenager used to organise her trip, continued to promote the resort where the teenager claims she was raped after the ordeal according to the Guardian but has now pledged that it will no longer work with the resort “in any capacity”.

The travel operator removed all mention of Pambos Napa Rocks from its website on Friday. In addition, Summer Takeover has said it is offering refunds to all customers who have booked a working holiday to Ayia Napa this summer.

It said in a statement: “Summer Takeover takes the safety of our guests extremely seriously. We will no longer be operating in Ayia Napa in any capacity. Any affiliation to Pambos Napa Rocks has been removed from our website and no dates are available [to] book.”