uk-weather-forecast:-two-day-severe-warning-issued-across-country-as-brits-brace-for-80mph-winds

Gale force winds are set to hit swathes of the country this weekend, with the Met Office issuing severe weather warnings for the whole of the UK.

Gusts of up to 80mph will batter coastal communities in the west and north west, with speeds of 50 to 60mph likely across the rest of Britain, forecasters predict.

The yellow Met Office warning extends from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, with travel disruption likely along with a chance of power cuts and building damage.

The warning states: “Very strong winds may bring disruption to parts of the UK later this weekend. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.”

It continues: “Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

The strong gusts will accompany heavy rain bringing storms and strong waves to northern coasts along with frost and snow in Scottish highlands on Saturday and Sunday.

However, temperatures will be milder further south, reaching 12 to 13C in south east England.

Met Office meteorologist Nicola Maxey told the Standard that air pushing across from the Atlantic would bring warmer wetter conditions.

She also warned Brits to keep checking the Met office for updates, saying: “The warning’s are likely to change as it’s still too early to tell exactly which areas will be most affected.”