uk-weather-forecast:-strong-winds-and-heavy-rain-to-sweep-in-as-britain-marks-brexit-day

The latest headlines in your inbox

Forecasters have warned of strong winds and heavy rain across many parts of the country as people prepare to take to the streets to mark Brexit day in the UK.

Downpours sweeping across south-west England on Friday morning could cause some disruption to travel for commuters, Met Office meteorologists said.

The powerful gales that sparked a yellow weather warning on Thursday are easing off but the north-east could still face winds packing speeds of up to 50mph.

“There will be a mild, grotty feeling to the day – certainly in the south,” Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said as he warned a band of rain would strike in the morning.

But the skies should clear as the afternoon arrives, with a mild but dry evening ahead as Britons prepare to mark the UK’s historic divorce from the EU at 11pm.





“Heavy rain is working through south-west England this morning, potentially causing difficult travel for people going to work,” Mr Miall said.

“Most of the rain will turn lighter and patchier in the afternoon.”

“This evening there is possibly going to be some light drizzle affecting the far south-east of the UK. Most parts will be dry, but we will have a few showers pushing through Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Brexit day is expected to be greeted with both protests and celebrations.

In the final hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, a series of protests have been planned along the Irish border.

Anti-Brexit campaigners will also hold a demonstration at Stormont on Friday afternoon, before Brexit backers later hold a celebration party at the gates of the seat of Northern Ireland’s devolved government from 10.30pm for a countdown to 11pm.

In Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, candlelit vigils are planned.

The Leave a Light On gatherings are taking place in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, and Stirling, among other locations, and participants intend to send a message to the EU to keep open a place for Scotland.