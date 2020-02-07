uk-weather-forecast:-storm-ciara-set-to-batter-uk-this-weekend-before-thundersnow-could-hit-next-week

The latest headlines in your inbox

Storm Ciara is set to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend before thundersnow could hit next week.

Over the weekend there is expected to be disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a “good chance” of power cuts, the Met Office said.

It has issued a series of severe weather alerts, including an amber “danger to life” warning for wind in south-east England on Sunday.

Gusts are expected to reach 50 to 60mph widely and could hit 80mph in coastal areas.

Yellow warnings have been issued for north-western parts of the country on Saturday, followed by the whole of the UK on Sunday.

Where rain warnings are in place, as much as 100mm of rain could fall locally.

On Monday and Tuesday, more yellow weather warnings are in place in Scotland and the northernmost tip of Northern Ireland for wind and snow.

More stormy weather is expected in these parts, with forecasters saying “thundersnow” – a weather phenomenon when snow falls during a thunderstorm – is possible. As much as 10cm of snow could fall on higher ground, with 1 to 3cm expected widely.

Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is moving eastwards towards the UK and Ireland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in south-east England and northern Scotland.”

RAC patrol of the year Ben Aldous urged motorists to take “extreme care” on the roads, particularly on coastal or exposed routes.

“You have a recipe for some treacherous driving conditions,” he said.

“We strongly recommend drivers reduce their speed and leave plenty of space between their vehicle and those around them, and be particular careful when passing high-sided vehicles when the potential for strong crosswinds could blow them off course.”

Network Rail warned that reduced train services and speed restrictions are likely to be in place across large parts of Britain on Sunday.

Disruption could continue into Monday morning as repair work may be hampered by the conditions.

Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electric wires and tracks due to debris or trees falling onto the railway.

Network Rail urged people living near rail lines to tie down or clear away garden furniture and trampolines.

Passengers travelling on Sunday and Monday morning are urged to check for updates before they travel.