UK weather forecast: Snow and rain set to sweep in as powerful 80mph winds spark 'danger to life' warning

Snow, rain and powerful winds packing speeds of up to 80mph are set to sweep in with the gales bringing a danger to life, forecasters have warned.

The strong gusts and downpours were set to first strike western Scotland before moving southwards overnight and into Tuesday morning.

A yellow severe weather warning for wind has been issued as the severe conditions may cause travel disruption and even a “danger to life”.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said there could also be some snow in some parts of the country.

The Met Office weather alert read: “A spell of very strong winds will affect western Scotland during Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

“Gusts of 65 mph are likely, with the potential for 70-80 mph gusts in a few of the more exposed places in the Western Isles.

“The swathe of stronger winds will move southwards overnight, with winds then easing from the north.”

Mr Deakin said: “It will be a very gusty night across northern and western parts of Scotland… the winds easing a little bit but still very to start the day [Tuesday] with lots of showers packing in.”

He added: “There could be snow over the hills and mountains of northern England as these showers move in as well. Elsewhere a largely dry and bright start with some sunshine but there is a particularly cold wind.”

The warnings continues: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

The alert came into force at 9pm on Monday and was scheduled to be lifted by 7am the following day.