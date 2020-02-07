uk-weather-forecast:-six-warnings-for-ferocious-winds-and-downpours-as-storm-ciara-barrels-in

The latest headlines in your inbox

Storm Ciara is set to strike this weekend bringing ferocious winds and heavy rain, with forecasters issuing a half a dozen weather warnings for 80mph gales and flooding.

The severe conditions brought by the third named storm of the season will impact the whole of the UK from Saturday and present a “danger to life”, the Met Office said.

A total of six weather alerts are in place between tomorrow and Tuesday, with four coming into force on Sunday alone, as Ciara barrels towards the country.

Widespread travel disruption is expected, with the strong gales and downpours set to wreak havoc on public transport systems and spark flooding in some regions.

UK weather – In pictures

Forecasters warned Britons that the storm-force conditions are bringing the threat of a “danger to life” from flying debris and large waves in coastal areas.

And the strong gales, which could reach speeds of up to 80mph at times, are set to continue into next week as forecasted blizzard conditions bring more chaos. A wind and heavy snow warning will be in place across Northern Ireland and Scotland from Monday into Tuesday.

The difficult conditions are likely to cause disruption to commuters and even loss of power in places.

Those in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be the first to feel the full force of the storm when it strikes the most northern parts of the UK as soon as Saturday afternoon before it moves south.

Sunday’s yellow wind warning covers all of the UK and lasts until midnight, with the alerts for potential flooding sparked by downpours not being lifted until 9pm.

The heavy snow warning covers much of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday.