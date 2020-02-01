UK weather forecast: 'Danger to life' as powerful winds set batter UK after weekend of heavy rain

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heavy rain will batter the UK this weekend before ferocious winds packing speeds of 60mph sweep in, with forecasters issuing a “danger to life” warning.

Downpours “blustery” conditions are expected across much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and on the south coast of England on Saturday morning.

It will dry up as the day progresses but a huge band of rain will again hit the country overnight. South-western regions are to feel the worst of the wet weather into Sunday.

And the Met Office has also released a yellow severe weather alert for Monday, with strong winds bringing a chance of a potential for danger to life from flying debris.

Gales could reach speeds of up to 60mph.

“It’s going to be a blustery start to the weekend, with some heavy showers in places,” said Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern.

“For Scotland: windy conditions as we start the day, some prolonged showery rain pushing through the country with Northern Ireland also seeing some wet weather.

“For England it’s looking largely dry but there is a chance of heavy showers along the south coast and perhaps there will be some rain elsewhere.”

He added: “Quite quickly it will turn wet through the night [into Sunday] with some heavy and persistent rain fall particularly for south-western areas as these weather fronts move in.”

In its weather warning for Monday, which covers much of Scotland, the Met Office said the windy conditions could disrupt transport in some areas.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage,” it added.

The warning comes into force at 3pm on Monday and will be lifted on the same day shortly before midnight.