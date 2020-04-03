🔥UK weather forecast: Country set for soaring temperatures next week with mercury set to hit 20C again after glorious weekend🔥

Temperatures are set to soar in the the UK over the next week as the warm, dry weather continues after the weekend.

The UK is set for a sunny end to the week due to a southerly wind flow, forecasters say – making parts of Britain warmer than Athens and Portugal’s Algarve coast.

And the good weather is set to continue for much of the following week particualrly in the south-east, with parts of London reaching 20C – although the start of the week will be less bright.

Met Office spokesperson Nicky Maxey told the Standard: “It will be more cloudy and cooler on Monday with some rain clearing through the morning to leave a bright day with the odd shower.

“The rest of the week looks drier with sunny spells and temperatures once again likely to reach 20C in places.”

Forecasters have warned Brits to keep to quarantine rules and stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus – despite the warm weather.

Ms Maxey continued: “Please remember, despite the warm, sunny weather, during this coronavirus crisis the Government advice is to only go outside for food, health reasons or work, to stay two metres (six feet) away from other people and to wash your hands regularly.”

London on Coronavirus lockdown

Medical authorities have begged Brits to stick by the lockdown rules “whatever the weather”.

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan van Tam said Brits have “a shared responsibility” to protect each other from the virus.

He told the Guardian: “The single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.”