uk-weather-forecast:-brits-to-be-battered-80mph-winds-from-storm-ciara-before-snow-blizzards-move-in

Storm Ciara is set to batters the UK with winds of up to 80mph this weekend, possibly hitting power networks and disrupting travel.

The Met Office has issued a severe yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole country on Saturday and Sunday, as the third named storm of the season approaches.

According to forecasters, there will be “impacts across the whole of the UK” between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the 2019/20 winter season and follows Storm Atiyah, which hit on December 8 and 9, and Storm Brendan, which brought wind and rain to the country on January 13 and 14.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said that storm Ciara will bring gusts of 50 to 60mph across inland Scotland, with exposed coasts reaching 70mph, on Saturday.

The wind will then ramp up on Sunday, with the whole of the UK covered by a yellow wind warning.

Mr Griffiths said there was a “small chance” of the strongest winds reaching 70 to 80mph in the Western Isles.

“There is also a small chance it might affect the north coast of Northern Ireland”, he added.

Rain warnings are also in place in England and Wales on Sunday. Both the Lake District and Snowdonia are set to see 40 to 60mm widely, with 80mm locally.

From Monday to Tuesday a wind and snow warning will be in place in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Blizzard conditions are then set to strike hills above 150m in Northern Ireland and Scotland, Mr Griffiths said.

He added: “This will impact quite a lot of communities.”